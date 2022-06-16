Everton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Merseyside outfit will be keen to move on from their intense relegation battle, with a new season dawning

Everton kick off their 2022-23 Premier League season at Goodison Park against Chelsea, with Frank Lampard welcoming his former club to Merseyside.

The Toffees boss will then pit his wits against former midfield foe Steven Gerrard as they head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, with a game against newly promoted Nottingham Forest to follow.

Goodison will play host to the first Merseyside derby of the season, as Liverpool visit in September.

GOAL brings you Everton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Everton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea 13/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton 20/08/2022 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest 27/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Everton 30/08/2022 19:45 Leeds United v Everton 03/09/2022 15:00 Everton v Liverpool 10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton 17/09/2022 15:00 Everton v West Ham United 01/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton 08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United 15/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 19/10/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton 22/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace 29/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Everton 05/11/2022 15:00 Everton v Leicester City 12/11/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton 26/12/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton 31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton 02/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton 14/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Southampton 21/01/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton 04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal 11/02/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton 18/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Leeds United 25/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa 04/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton 11/03/2023 15:00 Everton v Brentford 18/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Everton 01/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur 08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton 15/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham 22/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton 25/04/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United 29/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Everton 06/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Everton 13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City 20/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton 28/05/2023 16:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Everton tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Everton games can be purchased through the club's official website.

A club membership is important to have when attempting to buy tickets for games at Goodison Park.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Everton games on the official club website.