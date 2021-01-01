Everton boss Ancelotti hails Iwobi and Digne’s productive partnership against Wolves

The Nigeria international opened his account for the Toffees in the English top-flight this season after a fine combination with the 27-year-old

manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his delight with the productive partnership between Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The international has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Goodison Park outfit recently and against , he scored his first league goal of the season.

The 24-year-old forward opened the scoring only six minutes into the encounter after a fine combination with Digne to end a 15-game drought in the division.

Ruben Neves then levelled for the Toffees before Michael Keane scored the match-winning goal as clinched their second consecutive victory.

Ancelotti is delighted with the performances of his team and praised the partnership between the Super Eagles star and the 27-year-old.

"We had a different approach without Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. We played more to attack the flanks with Iwobi and Digne and it worked well because the first goal was a fantastic combination," Ancelotti said to BBC Sport.

"Michael Keane is unbelievable with his head. His goal helped us to stay in a good position in the table."

Iwobi has now scored two goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season to help Everton move to the fourth spot on the Premier League table.

The forward has taken to social media to express his joy with the impressive performances of the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton have also celebrated the Nigeria international's impressive showing against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

🔥 | Whole lotta love for @alexiwobi 's performance last night!



Another goal against Wolves for our number 17. 💙 #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/7unBIVUVn7 — Everton (@Everton) January 13, 2021

Iwobi teamed up with the Toffees in the summer of 2019 after leaving his boyhood club , where he started his career.

The versatile winger has made more than 40 appearances across all competitions for Everton and will be expected to continue his fine form against on January 17.

Iwobi remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and featured prominently in their recent 2022 qualifiers in November.

He has 44 caps for the Super Eagles since he was handed his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.