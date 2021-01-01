Everton boss Ancelotti confirms Iwobi is fit for Leicester City clash

The Nigeria international will make a return for the Toffees when they take on the King Power Stadium outfit

manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi is fit for their Premier League game against on Wednesday.

The forward was not involved when the Toffees defeated in the fourth round of the on Sunday.

The international has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Goodison Park outfit this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Ancelotti revealed the 24-year-old will return against the Foxes while international Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not be available for the clash as he continues with his recovery.

"We have Digne and Iwobi back, and we have Delph, Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou out. The others are all good,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

"We don't have a lot of injuries at this moment because Delph has started to train with us, so practically he is back. We have only Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou that can recover soon. The squad is all in good condition."

Iwobi’s performances this season have helped to their current sixth spot on the Premier League table after gathering 32 points from 17 games.

The Nigeria international has featured in a number of roles for the Toffees this season, including playing as a wing-back when some of his teammates were not available for selection due to injuries and suspension.

Iwobi teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 from , where he spent more than a decade.

The forward will hope to shine against a Leicester team that will be expected to parade his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Iwobi is a key member of the Nigeria national team and has made 44 appearances for the three-time African champions.

The winger will be expected to replicate his fine club performances when the Super Eagles play the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in the 2022 qualifiers in March.