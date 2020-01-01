'Even Ronaldo had the p*ss taken out of him' - Juventus star wasn't immune to Allegri's jokes, says Tedesco

A coach who saw the two men working together at the Allianz Stadium has offered an insight into their playful relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo "had the p*iss taken out of him" by Massimiliano Allegri at , according to Domenico Tedesco, who says the Portuguese superstar wasn't immune to his old coach's jokes on the training ground.

Allegri coached Ronaldo during his final year at Juve, after the Italian champions lured the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Turin from in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese striker's haul of 21 goals in 31 appearances helped the Bianconeri win an eighth successive Scudetto, ensuring that Allegri's reign ended on a high.

The 52-year-old led Juve to 11 major trophies in total, and two finals, establishing himself as one of the finest coaches in European football in the process.

Allegri was also a popular figure in the Allianz Stadium dressing room, as Tedesco saw when he visited the Italian tactician last season.

The former boss, who is now in charge of Russian side , says Allegri's "dry sense of humour" was clear to see, and not even Ronaldo was safe from his sharp tongue.

Tedesco told Goal and SPOX: "Allegri is a very charismatic coach. I really liked the way he deals with the team.

"He ran a lot in training, played a lot of football and has a good, dry sense of humour.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo didn't get the ball to shoot, he also had the p*iss taken out of him. It was very interesting to see."

Tedesco went on to discuss the progress Leon Goretzka has made at since leaving Schalke two years ago.

He insists he has not been surprised by the 25-year-old's impact at Bayern, having witnessed the midfielder's "special" talents up close at the Veltins-Arena.

"I am extremely proud of Leon. But I am by no means surprised by his development," said Tedesco.

"Anyone who has conversations with Leon quickly realises what makes the boy so special. First of all, he's a great person. He is intelligent, highly professional, he thinks outside the box and he is extremely sensitive from a social point of view.

"As a coach, you will notice this immediately when you see how he deals with his team-mates. And he wants to win every game - that's his mentality, which he transfers to everyone else.

"Leon is the prototype of a modern central midfielder. Every club can wish for such a player because he simply brings everything a player needs in this position.

"He is strong, technically great in tight spaces, he can play the final pass and he is also dangerous in the box. He is also always there for headers."