Europa League: Zungu returns to action as Aribo’s Rangers advance in style against Royal Antwerp

The South Africa midfielder made a cameo appearance in Steven Gerrard's team on Thursday after he was punished for breaking government rules

Bongani Zungu returned to action in the Uefa Europa League as Joe Aribo’s Rangers walloped Royal Antwerp 5-2 in the second leg of their round of 32 fixture.

A fortnight ago, Zungu was dropped from the Gers' first-team alongisde four other players after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland but he was drafted back to Steven Gerrard's team on Wednesday after they faced ‘strong disciplinary actions’.

A day later, the Bafana Bafana star was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute for Steven Davis as Rangers cruised to the next round of the European competition with a 9-5 aggregate win.