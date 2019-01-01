Live Scores
Europa League quarter-final draw: Arsenal up against Napoli as Chelsea land Slavia Prague

The Gunners face a tough test against Serie A opposition, while elsewhere there is an all La Liga affair between Valencia and Villarreal

Arsenal have been handed the toughest of Europa League quarter-final draws against Napoli, while Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague.

Elsewhere, there is an all La Liga affair between Valencia and Villarreal and an intriguing clash which pitches Benfica against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Europa League quarter-final draw in full:

Arsenal vs Napoli

Villarreal vs Valencia

Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

