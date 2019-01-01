Europa League quarter-final draw: Arsenal up against Napoli as Chelsea land Slavia Prague
Arsenal have been handed the toughest of Europa League quarter-final draws against Napoli, while Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague.
Elsewhere, there is an all La Liga affair between Valencia and Villarreal and an intriguing clash which pitches Benfica against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Europa League quarter-final draw in full:
Arsenal vs Napoli
Villarreal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea
