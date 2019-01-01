Europa League quarter-final draw: Arsenal up against Napoli as Chelsea land Slavia Prague

The Gunners face a tough test against Serie A opposition, while elsewhere there is an all La Liga affair between Valencia and Villarreal

have been handed the toughest of quarter-final draws against , while will take on Slavia Prague.

Elsewhere, there is an all affair between and and an intriguing clash which pitches against .

Europa League quarter-final draw in full:

Arsenal vs Napoli

Villarreal vs Valencia

Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

More to follow…