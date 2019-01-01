Europa League last-32 draw: Arsenal must overcome Olympiacos as Man Utd battle Club Brugge

Wolves face La Liga opposition in the form of Espanyol, while Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers have been paired with FC Copenhagen and Braga

must overcome Olympiacos to remain in contention for glory, while will face in the last 32.

’ continental adventure has delivered another intriguing tie, with Nuno’s side set to take on .

, meanwhile, will face Danish opposition in the form of FC Copenhagen and their Old Firm rivals tackle Braga.

Elsewhere, – semi-finalists in 2018-19 – will face another side in the form of while Bayern Leverkusen take on .

Record winners , with five successes to their name, take on Cluj and will lock horns with .

Arsenal made their way to the final of the competition last season, before coming unstuck against London neighbours .

The Gunners will be hoping to go one better 12 months on, but face a tough test in the first knockout round against Greek giants Olympiacos.

Manchester United will feel as though the draw has been a little kinder to them, but Club Brugge have already faced and in the Champions League this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken of his desire to secure major silverware for the Red Devils and could follow in the footsteps of predecessor Jose Mourinho by savouring Europa League glory.

There are, however, a number of other heavyweight outfits still in the mix.

Wolves have held their own since returning to continental competition and will fancy their chances of troubling Espanyol.

Celtic and Rangers are locked in another battle for domestic supremacy in , but will divert their attention when taking on FC Copenhagen and Braga respectively.

Antonio Conte’s Inter, given the quality at their disposal, will be among the favourites to go all the way and should have too much for Ludogorets.

Ajax, given their rich European history, will also be heavily fancied in their meeting with Getafe.

Sevilla have shown in the past that they have the formula when it comes to the UEFA Cup/Europa League and Cluj are unlikely to be relishing a clash with the Liga outfit.

against pitches two giants from their respective nations against one another, while another Portuguese side, in the form of , will face .

rivals and have been paired with Red Bull Salzburg and Porto respectively, while face a tough test against Porto.

The final fixtures at this stage see take on Gent, APOEL tackle FC and AZ Alkmaar face Austrian side LASK.

The first legs will take place on February 20, 2020 and the return dates will be held a week later.

Europa League last-32 draw in full:

Wolves vs Espanyol

Sporting vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto

FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

APOEL vs FC Basel

Cluj vs Sevilla

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar vs LASK

Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Ludogorets vs Inter

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica

Article continues below

Wolfsburg vs

Roma vs Gent

Rangers vs Braga