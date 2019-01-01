Europa League: Adama Traore explains why Wolverhampton Wanderers have edge over Braga

The wing-back feels the knowledge of his coach and his teammates on Portuguese culture will aid his side’s performance against the Archbishops

Adama Traore has explained why Wolverhampton Wanderers can defeat Braga when they clash in the opening group stage of the on Thursday.

manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as well as Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, are from while Willy Boly and Pedro Neto have previously played for Braga.

Traore, born in to Malian parents, is convinced the knowledge of his coach and teammates on their opponents will give them an edge at Molineux.

“The coach comes from Portuguese football and so do many of our players. We know about Portuguese football, we know the Portuguese culture,” Traore said, as reported by Express and Star.

“They know the players and the league, and they have played teams like Braga many times before.

“We will accept any help we can as we attempt to keep moving forward to become a better team.

“It has to help that we know so much about them and they don’t know so much about us. It’s the same for me if I play a Spanish team – I come from there and I know their mentality.

"That has to help if you know the mentality of your opponent, and how he wants to play."

Wolves suffered a 5-2 defeat to in Saturday’s Premier League game in front of their home fans at Molineux.

The 23-year-old wants his side to put the defeat behind them and avoid mistakes when they take on the Archbishops.

“Definitely, the first thing we have to do is cut out the errors. It’s tough to lose five goals at home, but we have to put it behind us now and keep pushing on,” he continued.

“We still have many games in front of us. We trust the process and we trust what we are doing. I am sure the results will come.

“Any player wants to play in European competition, it is exciting and it’s a new thing for many of us.”

Traore has made nine appearances across all competitions in the 2019-20 season, including five outings in the European tournament.