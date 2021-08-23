Europa League 2021-22 group stage draw: When, how to watch & teams involved

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Europa League group stage draw, including how to watch it, and which teams are seeded

The Champions League might be Europe's premier club competition, but the Europa League is just as exciting.

Last year's winners Villarreal are defending champions after defeating Manchester United in the final, and will not be participating in the tournament as they automatically qualified to the Champions Legue as winners.

Big European names, however, such as Lyon, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen are all set to participate.

Goal has everything you need to know about Europa League group stage draw for 2021-22, including when it is, how to watch it, which teams are involved and more.

When is the Europa League 21-22 group stage draw?

The Europa League 2020-21 group stage draw will take place on Friday August 27, 2021.

It will be held in Istanbul.

Draw proceedings will commence at 11am BST (6am ET).

As is tradition, UEFA will also use the occasion to present awards to the best players, teams and coaches of the 2021-22 competition.

Which teams are involved in the Europa League 21-22 group stage?

Pot 1 Pot 1 or 2 Pot 1, 2 or 3 Pot 1, 3 or 4 Pot 1 or 4 Pot 2 or 3 Pot 3 or 4 Pot 3 or 4 Pot 1, 2, 3 or 4 Pot 2, 3 or 4 Lyon Shakhtar Donesk or Monaco Benfica or PSV Dinamo Zagreb or Sheriff Tiraspol RB Salzburg or Brondby Lokomotiv Moscow Fenerbache or HJK Antwerp or Omonia Slavia Prague or Legia Warsaw Rangers or Alashkert Napoli Braga Celtic or AZ Genk Spartak Moscow Sturm Graz or Mura Olympiacos or Slovan Bratislava Ludogorets Razgrad or Malmo Bayer Leverkusen Eintracht Frankfurt Marseille Sparta Prague Young Boys or Ferencvaros Lazio Leicester West Ham Rapid Wien or Zorya Luhansk Red Star or CFR Cluj Real Sociedad Galatasaray or Randers Real Betis Midtjylland

The Champions League group stage draw will involve a total of 32 teams - automatic qualifiers, winning teams from the Europa League play-off round, four teams eliminated from the Champions League play-off round Champions Path, two teams eliminated from the Champions League play-off round League Path and four teams eliminated from the Champions League third qualifying round League Path.

You can see the confirmed teams that will be part of the draw in the table above, as well as the remaining spots to be filled by teams.

When does the Europa League 21-22 group stage start?

The Europa League 2020-21 group stage begins with matches on Thursday September 16.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last series of matches taking place on Thursday December 9.

How can I watch the Europa League group stage draw?

UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and that can be accessed here.