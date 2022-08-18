Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage draw: Date, time, teams, seeding & how to watch

GOAL has everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage draw

The Europa Conference League will return for its second edition after a successful debut in the 2021-22 season.

Introduced last term, the new tournament had its final in Albania where Roma beat Feyenoord to get their hands on the trophy.

As with all continental competitions this season, the Europa Conference League dates will also be adapted for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which will kick off in November.

The first matchday of the Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage will be in September and the tournament final will be played in March. But before the games can begin, club will find out their group stage opponents in a draw that takes place in August.

GOAL has everything you need to know about Europa Conference League group stage draw for the 2022-23 season below.

When is the Europa Conference League 22-23 group stage draw?

The Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 .

The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and the event will begin at 1:30 pm BST (7am ET).

The teams will get to know their group stage opponents after the draw.

Which teams are involved in the Europa Conference League 22-23 group stage?

The Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage will feature a total of 32 football teams. The full list of the teams participating in the group stage draw will be confirmed only on August 25, 2022.

Of the 32 teams taking part in the draw, 22 clubs will be winners of the Europa Conference League play-offs. The remaining 10 teams will be transferred from the Europa League play-offs.

Qualified teams are divided into four pots containing 8 teams each according to the club's coefficient determined at the start of the season. The the confirmed participants of the draw and their final arrangement in the pots will be known only before the draw.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4

When does the Europa Conference League 22-23 group stage start?

The Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage begins with matches on Thursday September 8, 2022.

There will be a total of six matchdays in the group stage, with the last group matchday falling on November 3, 2022.

How can I watch the Europa Conference League group stage draw?

The Europa Conference League 2022-23 group stage draw can be streamed live on the UEFA official website.

Follow GOAL to stay on top of all news and the latest updates on the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23.