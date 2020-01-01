Euro 96 on ITV: Full list of matches on UK TV and live streamed from England finals

With football on hold for now and no European Championship this summer, ITV is offering a chance to relive a classic tournament

The summer of 1996 saw host the European Championship and there was an air of optimism around the country as the Three Lions geared up for the tournament.

Baddiel and Skinner sang about football coming home, giving rise to an instant terrace anthem, while Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Co. gave reason for belief that they could end a 30-year wait for success.

With no European Championship to look forward to this summer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV has decided to broadcast the classic tournament.

More teams

So, if you fancy indulging in some Nineties nostalgia, or maybe you're keen to see it for the first time, Goal brings you all you need to know about how to watch Euro 96.

Euro 96 on ITV: Matches on TV & live stream

All games will be available to watch here on the ITV Hub and England's matches, as well as the final, will be shown on ITV 4.

You can see the full list of games below:

Date Match Time TV channel May 11 England vs 6:15pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub May 12 vs Bulgaria 1pm ITV Hub May 12 vs 4pm ITV Hub May 12 vs 7pm ITV Hub May 13 vs 3pm ITV Hub May 13 vs Romania 7pm ITV Hub May 14 vs 3pm ITV Hub May 14 vs 7pm ITV Hub May 15 Bulgaria vs Romania 3pm ITV Hub May 15 Switzerland vs Netherlands 7pm ITV Hub May 16 Portugal vs Turkey 1pm ITV Hub May 16 Czech Republic vs Italy 7pm ITV Hub May 17 France vs Spain 3pm ITV Hub May 17 Scotland vs England 6:45pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub May 18 Russia vs Germany 3pm ITV Hub May 18 Croatia vs Denmark 7pm ITV Hub May 19 France vs Bulgaria 7pm ITV Hub May 19 Romania vs Spain 7pm ITV Hub May 20 Netherlands vs England 6:30pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub May 20 Scotland vs Switzerland 7pm ITV Hub May 21 Croatia vs Portugal 7pm ITV Hub May 21 Turkey vs Denmark 7pm ITV Hub May 22 Russia vs Czech Republic 7pm ITV Hub May 22 Italy vs Germany 7pm ITV Hub May 23 England vs Spain 6:45pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub May 24 France vs Netherlands 3pm ITV Hub May 25 Germany vs Croatia 3pm ITV Hub May 26 Czech Republic vs Portugal 7pm ITV Hub May 27 France vs Czech Republic 3pm ITV Hub May 28 Germany vs England 6:45pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub May 29 Germany vs Czech Republic 6:45pm ITV 4 / ITV Hub

ITV will show games from Euro 96 this May, starting with England's 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Wembley - the much-anticipated opening game of the competition - on May 11.

After that, the grudge match between 'old enemies' England and Scotland will be shown on Sunday May 17, meaning you'll be able to round off your weekend with some Gascoigne magic and the infamous 'Dentist's Chair'.

On Wednesday May 20, England's final group game against a much-fancied Netherlands side - the Alan Shearer-Teddy Sheringham Show - will be broadcast

The evening of Saturday May 23 will see the tense quarter-final clash against Spain and the Three Lions' joyous penalty shootout victory.

Then, on Thursday May 28 ITV will show the classic semi-final showdown against bitter rivals Germany, featuring the penalty shootout theatrics of Andreas Moller and the heartache of Gareth Southgate.

Finally, if you can bear to stick it, the Euro 96 final between Germany and Czech Republic - who were group-stage opponents - will then be shown on ITV on Friday May 29.