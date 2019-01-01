Eto'o does not select Mourinho or Guardiola as his best coach

The retired Cameroon forward has picked his best coach having gone under the tutelage of many famous mentors

Samuel Eto'o has stated Luis Aragones is the best manager to tutor him.

The Cameroonian played under the Spaniard during his four-year stint at Mallorca between 2000 and 2004.

Eto'o found greater success playing at and Milan, winning the treble under Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho respectively.

However, his achievements under the aforementioned duo didn't affect his fondness for Aragones.

“The best coach I had? Each one is special. It is not easy to choose one, but if I have to choose one, it’s Luis,” Eto'o said at the Aspire Academy Global Summit on Football Performance and Science in .

“While I was a player at Mallorca, I had a talk in his office that changed my life. He said that I had done everything at Mallorca and told me to go to another club to see what my real level was. At that moment I thought: "But what is this old man saying?"

“Luis had a lot of personality but I knew how to play with that personality… He was like a father. It would be a great honour to be a coach like him.”

Eto'o recently announced his retirement from professional football after a career that spanned 22 years, winning 18 titles, including three Champions Leagues, three titles and an Olympic gold medal.