Etebo and Nyom in action as Sevilla end impressive Getafe home form

The Nigeria and Cameroon internationals were on parade for Jose Bordalas’ men as they slumped against the Palanganas

Oghenekaro Etebo and Allan Nyom featured as suffered a 3-0 defeat against in Sunday’s game.

Etebo and Nyom were handed starting roles but could not prevent Jose Bordalas’ men from losing in front of their own fans.

Getafe have been impressive at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, winning their previous three games, including last Thursday’s victory against before the Palanganas ended the fine home run.

Goals from Lucas Ocampos, Fernando and Jules Kounde condemned Bordalas’ side to their seventh defeat this season.

Etebo and Nyom were cautioned in the 34th and 35th minute respectively while the Super Eagles star was replaced 20 minutes after the incident, the international lasted for 71 minutes.

Togolese defender Djene Dakonam was in action for the duration of the game in his 23rd league game this campaign.

Despite the defeat, Getafe remain in spot after gathering 42 points from 25 games.

The African stars will hope to deliver a more impactful showing when Getafe take on Ajax in the second leg Round of 32 of their Europa League game against Ajax on Thursday.