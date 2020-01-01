Esther Sunday: Nigeria striker signs for ALG Spor

The 28-year-old has finally ended transfer speculation by signing for the Turkish champions ahead of the new season

international Esther Sunday has completed a one-year deal with reigning Turkish Bayanlar Ligi champions ALG Spor.

The 28-year-old had returned to Konak Belediyespor in 2018 after playing a season with then champions Ataşehir Belediyespor, where she featured in the Uefa Women's .

The striker scored four times in 15 outings as Konak finished the 2019-20 season in third position with 37 points after 16 matches before the coronavirus outbreak forced the league's cancellation.

After her second spell with Konak, Sunday is looking forward to playing again in the Champions League, having signed with the champions, who finished top with 43 points after 15 games.

The Super Falcons star has taken to social media to announce her switch to the Turkish giants after passing her personal medical.

"I am so happy to announce my new club ALG Spor," Sunday wrote on her official Instagram page.

Before joining ALG, Sunday featured for Sunshine Queens and Pelican Stars in Nigeria before starring for Minsk in Belarus, where she scored 27 goals in 24 games in the 2014-15 season.

After an initial two-year stay with Konak, she joined Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2017 and made her debut in the Champions League where she featured thrice.

At international level, she won the Africa Women's Cup of Nations thrice and featured once at the Women's World Cup in 2015, with Nigeria after previously starring twice at U20 level.

As 's representative in the 2020-21 Champions League, ALG will know their foes in the qualifying rounds in the draw in October.