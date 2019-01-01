Essien, Odemwingie join Legends Assemble to raise awareness for Women's World Cup

With four months to the showpiece in France this summer, the Africans joined other legends in throwing weight behind the women's game

Ghana’s Michael Essien and Nigeria’s Osaze Odemwingie have joined other football legends to campaign for the Women's World Cup in France this summer.

23 football biggest stars from 19 countries were assembled by Fifa and the African duo joined to raise awareness across the world for the quadrennial women's football event.

Also featuring in the campaign are Alex Scott, Marcel Desailly, Gilberto Silva, Laura Georges and Nadine Kessler in the team made up of 13 women and 10 men.

23 football Legends unite on a mission to promote equality, further progress, and celebrate the best in global football.



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/WjCXnuofs2 #LegendsAssemble #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/al3Ziu0eR9 — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) February 7, 2019

Superhuman strength, lightning reactions, unshakeable commitment...



Our Legends overcame obstacles, fought adversity, and are here to inspire the next generation.



Throwing their mighty support behind the #FIFAWWC , it's time... #LegendsAssemble #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/xivkPez5ya — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) February 7, 2019

Sharing his views on the Legends Assemble project, elated former Nigeria international said: "Can’t wait to show my kids this. They will love this."



While former Chelsea star Essien said: “Watch out – as The Bison I am indestructible!"

“I will use this power to change the way people see women’s football and get everyone to rally behind the biggest sporting competition this summer – the FIFA Women’s World Cup!”

Earlier, Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura opened up on the intentions of the world's football governing body behind the launch of the Legends Assemble.

“The eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be very special and it takes place at a time when women around the globe are uniting to make their voices heard,” said Samoura.

“The tournament’s official slogan “Dare to Shine” echoes the current world movement towards female empowerment.

"I am looking forward to seeing teams of strong and passionate women, from 24 different countries, illuminate football stadiums in France with their skill.

“Our superheroes will help us to reach a global audience of one billion and make the FIFA Women’s World Cup our biggest and best yet – for players, for fans, for local communities and for the empowerment of girls and women.”

Beyond the online campaign, the 23 legends will also be involved in raising the profile of women’s football offline as well as connecting with the fans during the trophy tours, Host City activations and attending the matches during the tournament.