Eriksen is still not in peak physical condition, warns Conte

The former Spurs star celebrated his first goal since moving to San Siro in January and his coach expects him to get even better with time

Christian Eriksen is yet to reach peak physical condition after joining from , according to head coach Antonio Conte.

Eriksen, who signed for the club in January, scored his first goal for Inter in Thursday's 2-0 last-32 win away at .

The international opened the scoring with a fine strike and also hit the crossbar with a powerful drive before Romelu Lukaku's late penalty put the Nerazzurri in complete control ahead of next week's second leg in Milan.

More teams

However, Conte feels there is a lot more to come from Eriksen.

"I'm happy for him, the goal always gives confidence," Conte told Sky Sport Italia after Inter bounced back from successive domestic defeats in Bulgaria.

"Christian just needs to work to find the right physical condition, to find the brilliance of his best moments at Tottenham.

"He can do even more than what he showed us today, but we are very happy because we know what he can give us."

Inter were again without goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, although deputy Daniele Padelli was completely untested as Ludogorets mustered only a single shot.

"It is a situation that we monitor day by day," Conte said of Handanovic, who has a hand injury.

Article continues below

"We have confidence in Daniele Padelli, and when he is ready to resume his place, he will. Until then, we continue with Padelli."

Inter started the last Serie A weekend at the top of the table, but tumbled to third after reclaimed the summit with a 2-0 win over Brescia and leapfrogged the Nerazzurri by beating Conte's men 2-1.

They will be hoping to regain momentum in the Scudetto race on Sunday, when visit San Siro.