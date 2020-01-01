Equatorial Guinea defender Olanrewaju makes Reto Iberdrola scoring start for Racing Santander

The former Rivers Angels defender made an impactful starting debut as she earned her maiden goal in her Spanish side's thrashing of Zaragoza

Oluwatobiloba Olanrewaju opened her Spanish Reto Iberdrola goal account on her first start in Racing Santander's 5-0 victory over Zaragoza on Sunday.

The Equatorial Guinea defender joined Racing this January from Huelva where she started once in five games and made a cameo appearance in a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid last week.

With just over a week at Racing, Olanrewaju has started to establish herself as she scored the second goal of the match in the 57th minute after Yamila gave them a first-half advantage.

Lice scored twice in quick succession and substitute Melanie completed the rout to hand Racing their sixth win this season.

Olanrewaju, was in action for 86 minutes before being replaced by Sarah Trocoli and celebrated her first goal of the season in .

GOOOOOLLLLLLLLL DEL RACING FEMINAS OLUWATOBILOBA. MINUTO 57. VAMOSSSSS — Racing Féminas (@RacingFemenino) January 12, 2020

Minuto 86 entra Sarah Trocoli y se retira Oluwatobiloba — Racing Féminas (@RacingFemenino) January 12, 2020

The victory moves Racing to 10th position on the log with 19 points from 16 matches and will seek to maintain their form when they visit ninth-placed Real Oviedo on Sunday.