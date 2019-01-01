Enyimba, Rangers International in tough groups against North African opponents

The Nigerian sides will spend most of their group campaigns in North Africa

’s bid to reclaim glory in Africa will face a stern challenge from ’s Paradou AC and Moroccan side Hassania US Agadir after they were drawn in Group D of the Caf Confederation Cup on Tuesday.

The Peoples’ Elephant will also face San Pedro of the in their group.

Having last tasted continental glory in 2004 when they bagged the Caf , Enyimba have struggled to replicate that feat in Africa.

They now have to navigate past fellow West Africans San Pedro and also deal with the North African duo of Paradou and Hassania Agadir for a continental title.

Also seized with North African opponents are Enugu who were drawn in Group A where they will travel to twice to face Pyramids and El Masry.

They also face Nouadhibou of Mauritania who are making their debut in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

Rangers might fancy their chances of topping this group against their opponents who have all not won continental silverware.

The Caf Confederation Cup draw also saw South African side being pooled in Group B where they will come up against Djoliba of Mali, Guinean heavyweights Horoya and El Nasr of Libya.

It is the first time for Wits to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup group phase and the South Africans might want to make a statement given their superior financial standing against their opponents.

In Group C, last season’s losing finalists RS Berkane will clash with Zambian giants Zanaco as well as DR Congo side Daring Club Motema Pembe.

ESAE FC from Benin complete this group and the Caf Confederation Cup group stage matches commence on December 1.