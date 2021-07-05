England's Maguire: No reason why Shaw can't consistently be the best player on the pitch

The left-back has been among the form players for Gareth Southgate's side this summer, and his Manchester United team-mate feels he can be even better

Harry Maguire sees "no reason" why Luke Shaw cannot be the best player on the pitch for both club and country, as the England defender continues to enjoy a superb Euro 2020.

The left-back has been one of the form players for Gareth Southgate's side, carrying over his excellent domestic efforts with Manchester United to the international stage this summer.

Two crucial assists in the opening stages of Saturday's quarter-final second half against Ukraine further cemented his standing, and speaking ahead of Wednesday's semi-final with Denmark, Red Devils team-mate Maguire has been quick to hail his contributions, chalking it up to a stronger mental fortitude.

What has been said?

"I think first and foremost his ability has always been there," the centre-back told a pre-match press conference before the Three Lions' clash with the Danes. "He has great ability, he has every attribute to be one of the best left-backs in the world.

"I would probably say the main difference I feel within Luke is his mentality, in terms of pushing himself and really the demands he is putting on himself now to not just be a six out of 10 in each and every game, not to play comfortable.

"[it's] to go and push on and be himself and push himself to be the best player on the pitch, because there’s no reason why he can’t do that with all the attributes and ability that he has."

Defender 'happy' for new Southgate contract

Maguire also touched upon the news that his international manager looks set to be rewarded with fresh terms at St George's Park through 2024, news that has been met with a peculiar mutedness despite England's strong record under his watch.

The former Leicester City man - who established himself as a Three Lions mainstay under Southgate - had nothing but praise for his coach, adding: "I can only speak on behalf of myself but I am sure everyone is so happy in terms of coming to the England camps and the way he has made it so enjoyable for everyone.

"Obviously winning football matches over the past three years has really helped that along. Like I say, I can’t speak highly enough of Gareth and what he has done for me personally and the trust and faith he has put in me."

The bigger picture

Shaw's rich vein of form has been a key contributing factor to England's steady growth throughout Euro 2020, as the Three Lions look to reach a first major tournament final since 1966 this week.

After a relatively cautious opening win over Croatia and a goalless draw with Scotland caused concerns, the left-back has proved critical to the steady head of steam gathered by the national team, with comfortable wins over Germany and Ukraine booking their passage to the semi-finals.

He - and Maguire - will likely be called upon to combine once more as they look to see off a Danish side who have grown their own momentum across a tournament initially marked by the trauma of Christian Eriksen's collapse.

