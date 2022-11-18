England World Cup odds: Bookmakers give verdict on Three Lions' chances of winning World Cup 2022

What are the Three Lions' chances of going all the way at the tournament in Qatar?

England's recent performances in major tournaments have dramatically improved on a generation of last-16 and quarter-final exits for the Three Lions.

A semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018 included a first-ever World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia in the previous round, as Gareth Southgate's side matched the last-four run of Sir Bobby Robson's team at Italia '90.

England came even closer at Euro 2020 as spot-kicks returned to haunt the national psyche with defeat on penalties to Roberto Mancini's Italy at Wembley.

However, despite the progress, confidence is mixed over England's form heading into the competition, with injuries continuing to play havoc with Southgate's plans and that dreadful performance in the latest UEFA Nations League still on their minds.

England World Cup odds to win

England's traditionally strong qualification record continued ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as they topped Group I with an unbeaten streak of 26 points from 10 games.

However, six winless matches, and relegation, in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League has damaged the positivity surrounding Southgate's squad, with 12 months passing since their last competitive win.

With all of that in mind, this is how Ned’s have rated their prospects of doing one better in Qatar, with odds of $8 to lift the trophy.

Take It To The Neds | Be Part Of The Conversation | Join The Soccer Open Group!

England World Cup fixtures

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign on November 21, up against Iran, in Al Rayyan. That opening fixture is followed by two further eye-catching clashes in Group B, against the USA in Al Khor on November 25, and neighbours Wales back in Al Rayyan on November 29.

While they have not faced Iran on this sort of stage before, England have history with two of their group opponents at major tournaments.

USA's 1-0 win over the Three Lions in 1950 remains one of the great World Cup shocks in and Rob Green's famous error gifted Bob Bradley's side a 1-1 draw in 2010.

Wales vs England, meanwhile, will give Gareth Bale and Co. the chance to avenge a 2-1 defeat during the group stage of Euro 2016, when Daniel Sturridge scored an injury-time winner.

England route to World Cup final

Despite some disappointing results in recent months, England will still be confident of making it out of Group B, ahead of Iran, Wales and USA.

They have only fallen at the first hurdle once since 1998, after picking up just one point from three group games in Brazil in 2014.

Round of 16

If England win Group B, they will take on the second-place side from Group A in the last 16. That will be one of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal or the Netherlands.

Second place in the group pits them against the winners of Group A.

Quarterfinals

England have to face a team from Group A in the last 16 but the quarterfinal permutations are more diverse, as the competition heats up.

First place in the group would put them on a likely collision course with France in the last eight, if the defending champions top Group D, with second in the group meaning a possible meeting with Argentina.

Semifinals

Either quarterfinal opponent will present a huge challenge for England, but if they progress into the last four, the picture changes again.

Top spot is likely to mean either Belgium or Portugal in the semifinals with second place tipping towards a meeting with one of Spain, Germany or Brazil.

Final

If England can make it all the way to the final they will have already seen off some major rivals on the way to Lusail.

Argentina and Brazil are perhaps their most likely opponents if they win their group, while it could be France if they come second.