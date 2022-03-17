England squad: Rashford & Sancho overlooked as Southgate hands first call-up to Guehi

Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad amid struggles for form at club level, but there is a first senior call-up for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Three Lions are readying themselves for friendly outings against Switzerland at Wembley on March 26 and a clash with Ivory Coast three days later.

There are plenty of familiar names within Southgate’s ranks, with all of those included eager to impress as the countdown to World Cup 2022 continues.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling

Both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho miss out on the England squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HOBvNHYf8p — GOAL (@goal) March 17, 2022

Who makes the cut and who missed out?

Chelsea defender Reece James is included by Southgate despite only recently returning from a long-term injury, while Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe gets the nod once again as he battles for regular starting berths with the Gunners.

His club colleague, Ben White, makes the cut among the defensive ranks but there is no place in that group for experienced Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is recalled and Tammy Abraham’s fine form at Roma is recognised.

Harry Maguire is called upon despite facing questions of his contribution at Manchester United, while Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier – of Chelsea and Newcastle respectively – are absent through injury.

What has been said?

Newcomer Guehi – who also qualifies for Ivory Coast - is understandably delighted to have earned a maiden call-up, with the 21-year-old centre-half that left Chelsea for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 telling his current club’s official website: “I don’t know what to say, to be honest. I don’t have the words. It’s fantastic to be called up to be a part of it. I’m just really proud.

“I just looked at my phone like I always do [after training] and I got a message pop up from England saying: ‘You’ve been called up to the seniors.’ It’s just a great feeling.

Article continues below

“[The first person I called] was Mum and Dad. They were both there [on the phone]. Everyone is super happy for me – I'm looking forward to the whole thing.

“People dream of [making their debut] – I could have the opportunity to do so, so I’m just really proud.”

Further reading