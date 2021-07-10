England hit with £26,000 UEFA fine for laser pointer shone at Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final

The incident happened as the Denmark no.1 was preparing to face Harry Kane's extra-time penalty

England have been fined £26,000 by UEFA after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

The laser was shone in the face of the Denmark goalkeeper as he prepared to face Harry Kane's penalty in extra-time.

Schmeichel saved the spot-kick, but Kane converted the rebound to send the Three Lions through to Sunday's final.

