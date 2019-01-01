‘England boast Europe’s best front three’ – Ronaldo, Griezmann & Co upstaged, says Sutton

A man who earned one cap amid fierce competition in his playing days has hailed the qualities of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling

now boast European football’s best front three, claims Chris Sutton, with Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling a more fearsome trio than any other nation can muster.

Gareth Southgate is blessed with a wealth of attacking options.

The Three Lions boast several creative influences in their ranks, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, James Maddison, Jesse Lingard and Callum Hudson-Odoi having slipped in and out of the squad.

Those on the fringes of the fold face a tough ask in their bids to land starting berths, with a solid trident now in place.

Sutton, who earned one cap for England in his playing days, believes England are now beyond compare.

Other countries may boast better individuals, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, but Southgate has pieced together the strongest unit.

Sutto told the Daily Mail: “England may have a house made of straw at the back, but at least they have their big bad wolves up front. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will strike fear into any opponents at . You will not find a better front three in Europe.

“ perhaps come closest. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are superstars, but between them is 's Olivier Giroud, who struggles to get a game for his club. You'd take Kane over him any day.

“ had Timo Werner, Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry lead their attack in a 4-2 loss to Holland last week. Even if Leroy Sane was fit, that would still not excite me as much as England.

“The Dutch use Memphis Depay up front and Kane beats the former man every day of the week. Ryan Babel plays alongside Depay and he isn't close to Sterling, Rashford or Jadon Sancho.

“In a 2-1 win over Romania, 's attack was Paco Alcacer, Dani Ceballos and Rodrigo. Good players, but not better than England's.

“And no disrespect to Bernardo Silva or Joao Felix, but I see as a one-man band — they're all about Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored four in Lithuania on Tuesday.

“Gareth Southgate's task now is to build a brick wall at the back. As good as his attack is, England cannot rely solely on Sterling, Kane and Rashford to huff and puff their way to Euro 2020 glory.”

England’s issues at the back were highlighted again in their most recent outing as while they plundered five goals against Kosovo, they conceded three and survived a few other scares.