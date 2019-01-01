En-Nesyri equals personal best in Leganes defeat to Barcelona

The Moroccan continued his impressive scoring form on Saturday, but that could not stop the Cucumber Growers from losing at home

Youssef En-Nesyri has equalled his personal best goal return in as recorded a 2-1 win at .

His 12th-minute strike from Roque Mesa’s assist means he has now scored in three consecutive games in ’s elite division since ending his 10-game barren spell.

En-Nesyri achieved this feat for the second time in his career having scored in three straight games ( , and ) from January to February 2019.

3 - Leganés's Youssef En-Nesyri has scored in three consecutive LaLiga games for the second time in his career (January-February 2019). Streak. pic.twitter.com/pFC91JGoUg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2019

Despite his remarkable feat, Javier Aguirre’s men remain at the base of the La Liga log as efforts from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal condemned them to their 10th defeat this term.

3 - Barcelona are the first side to win three times against Leganes at Butarque in LaLiga (W3 D0 L1). Indeed, they are the side to have scored the most away goals against them in the top-flight (11). Guest. pic.twitter.com/1GRw7pSGpb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2019

Aside from holding sway as league leaders, Barcelona became the first side to win three times against the Cucumber Growers at Butarque.

Also, they are the side to have scored the most away goals against them in the Spanish elite division.

While the international was on parade from start to finish at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, ’s Kenneth Omeruo saw 83 minutes of action as he was replaced by Rodrigo Tarin.

loanee Chidozie Awaziem was only good for the substitute bench for the duration.

Leganes take their relegation battle to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as guests of fourth-placed .