‘Emery must take the blame for Arsenal collapse’ – Merson baffled by Ozil & Sokratis decisions

The former Gunners star feels the man calling the shots must take full responsibility for a two-goal lead being surrendered away at Watford

Unai Emery needs to shoulder the blame for throwing away a two-goal lead and two points at , says Paul Merson, with the Spaniard making some baffling calls.

The Gunners appeared to be well on course for a comfortable away win at Vicarage Road on Sunday as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace established a commanding first-half advantage .

Emery’s men were, however, to see familiar defensive frailties return , leading to them heading home with just a share of the spoils.

Merson believes Emery has to take responsibility for a late collapse, with his decision to replace Mesut Ozil 19 minutes from time while asking Sokratis Papastathopoulos to play out from the back considered to be two of several tactical mistakes.

“I've got to put it on the manager,” former Arsenal star Merson told Sky Sports .

“People will say there were experienced players on the pitch, but he's the manager and they're paid to listen to him. You can't have a manager give instructions on how to play and then they go out and do their own thing. There would be mutiny, so they're listening to him and he's not getting it right.

“His substitutions weren't right. They needed to keep the ball in that game but they kept giving it away cheaply. The only player who didn't give the ball away all game was Mesut Ozil. You just knew that Arsenal needed to score another goal but he was bringing youngsters on in a game when you're under pressure.”

Merson added, with goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra completing the comeback for Watford: “Only Arsenal would give them a chance to get back in the game. The shackles came off and Watford felt like they had nothing to lose, but the manager got it horribly wrong. I couldn't believe he brought Ozil off. Who else is going to open up a team bar him?

“To get Sokratis to play out from the back... the lad can't play. He's not David Luiz. He can pass, he's comfortable on the ball. No way can Sokratis play the same way. They need to play three at the back as they're not good enough to play a four. They let in too many goals and make too many mistakes.

“It's like anything in life, if you keep on doing the same things, you'll keep on getting the same results.”

Arsenal have still taken eight points from five games this season, suffering only one defeat to along the way, and despite sitting seventh in the table they are level with arch-rivals in third.

is next on the agenda for Emery’s men, as they prepare to face on Thursday, while a return to Premier League action will be made at home to on Sunday.