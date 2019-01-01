Emery couldn’t control Neymar & PSG but his Arsenal project is exciting - Nicholas

The ex-Gunners forward was impressed by the summer transfer business at Emirates Stadium and is backing a Spanish coach to flourish in north London

are a “tremendously exciting” prospect for 2019-20, says Charlie Nicholas, with Unai Emery now taking on a challenge that he can control after struggling with “explosive stars” at .

The Gunners’ Spanish coach is into his second campaign at the helm in north London.

He was unable to deliver a top-four finish or major silverware last season, but did offer signs of encouragement and has seen formed part of a productive summer transfer window.

Arsenal, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and David Luiz on board, are considered to be a much stronger proposition than they were last season, with the perfect man at the helm.

Emery has enjoyed success in previous posts, but has been freed of the big personalities that were so difficult to control during the role he occupied immediately prior to arriving at Emirates Stadium.

Former Gunners forward Nicholas told Sky Sports: “I am extremely happy with Arsenal's start to the season and the way the market has gone.

“We have to wait on a couple of players getting fit, but I genuinely do think that Arsenal are going to be a tremendously exciting team going forward this year.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is up and running, while Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe will add to this.

“I think what Unai Emery has now after a year is very promising.

“People can debate whether you spend £300m or £1m, whatever it may be, but you can improve the team with coaching and create the right togetherness.

“He has identified that they are weak at the back, and that is going to take time so he will try to improve that. To counteract that he needs a plan B and that is to score as many goals as they can.

“He was the PSG manager with some explosive stars. Emery couldn't control it and neither could the players, and PSG may win titles but they do not threaten anywhere else.

Article continues below

“Is the project working there? It's not. He has a project at Arsenal that he trusts and believes he can go somewhere.”

Arsenal opened the new season with a 1-0 victory away at Newcastle and will be back on home soil this weekend when they play host to .

After their latest clash at the Emirates, the Gunners will switch their focus to a huge trip to Anfield to face European Champions on August 24.