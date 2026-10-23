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FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Falko Blöding
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Emergency doctor called out at Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany reportedly taken to hospital

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany (40) was taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor on Friday, according to Bild and Sky.

A helicopter reportedly landed earlier at FCB's training ground on Säbener Straße. Kompany is said to have collapsed after training. The German record champions have yet to provide further information or official confirmation.

For the past few days, Kompany had been carrying a viral infection. As a result, he missed the final training session and press conference before the Champions League match against FC Arsenal (2-2), among other things. But the Belgian was back on the bench at the Allianz Arena for the match itself.

Explaining what happened, Kompany said: "As a coach, you always want to do everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body. Then, at some point, my body said: 'Now stop!'"

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