'Embarrassing'- Mulvey reveals extent of Mariners pain

It's been another tough season for Central Coast fans and Mulvey isn't proud about it

Mike Mulvey arrived in Gosford desperate to turn the club around but Central Coast Mariners are now staring down the barrel of consecutive wooden spoons.

Injuries and failed foreign signings haven't helped Mulvey's cause with the Mariners only winning their first game of the season earlier this year.

The former Brisbane Roar coach revealing the lack of success has made every-day life on the Central Coast particularly difficult.

"It’s actually quite embarrassing as coaches and players to walk around Gosford and Terrigal because we want to give the fans something to cheer about," Mulvey said.

"We need to give our fans something to cheer about - that’s the aim."

A decisive clash against fellow A-League battle Brisbane Roar on Friday looks set to determine which club finishes last this season and Mulvey isn't ready to throw in the towel anytime soon.

The Mariners were unlucky not to beat Sydney FC last weekend in a 1-1 draw and will fancy themselves against a Roar side that was battered 4-0 by Perth Glory.

"It’s vital. The season has not panned out the way we wanted it to but since the turn of the year we’ve had some moments of real optimism with performances," he said.

"We had a good draw against Sydney last week and now we need to build on that."

Article continues below

Mulvey must contend with fresh injury blows however with Tommy Oar ruled out for the season and Tom Hiariej picking up another niggle during the week.

"Tom Hiariej is once again injured," Mulvey said.

"Ever since I’ve been here he seems to have had an injury that’s hampered him which is a great shame."