'Embarrassed to speak to my family' - Hoole opens up on Mariners struggles

The attacker has temporarily swapped the A-League for the NPL

After signing for National Premier League side Broadmeadow Magic, Andrew Hoole has revealed how much he's struggled over the past two seasons with Central Coast Mariners.

The 25-year-old, who could still re-sign with the Mariners after his A-League contract expired, joined the club in 2017 as they went on to pick up back-to-back wooden spoons.

Last season was a particularly tough one for Hoole after he was dropped for disciplinary issues and the attacker concedes the club's struggles have taken their toll on him.

"Obviously these past two years at the Central Coast we've come rock bottom and people don't understand how much it does affect you," Hoole told the Newcastle Herald.

"In everyday life, even just sitting in a cafe after we lose 4-1 or 5-1 or whatever, you are constantly thinking about it. It's not a good place to be in.

"It even got to the point last year where I was embarrassed to even speak to my family."

In an attempt to pick himself back up, Hoole has signed with Broadmeadow, a club he represented as a junior before signing with Newcastle Jets.

"I think coming back to Broadmeadow is a good move," he said.

"I don't know how long I'll be there for, it's hard to say, but the main thing was just to enjoy it and be in an environment where I know a lot of the boys.

"I don't have any offers so if I just sit there for six weeks doing nothing, it's not helping me."

Hoole described his chances of playing on at the Mariners as 50-50 with Alen Stajcic set to finalise his squad over the coming months.