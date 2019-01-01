Elneny agent reveals Milan summer interest but plays down January rumours

The Egypt international joined Besiktas on loan at the start of the season but could still eventually make the move to Serie A

Mohamed Elneny's agent has revealed that were among multiple clubs that tried to sign his client in last winter's transfer window but would not comment on rumours linking the midfielder with a January move to San Siro.

The international saw his playing time with dry up last season, as the midfielder made just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Elneny nearly left the club last January, but his agent said he ended up staying in north London despite interest from the Rossoneri.

"Milan and tried to sign the player during the last winter transfer window," Alaa Nazmy told Time Sport. "But the negotiations didn't work then, and he received more than one offer as well."

Elneny stayed with the Gunners but eventually left the club this summer to join Besktas on a season-long loan.

Nazmy, though, said that the Turkish side were far from the only interested team in taking Elneny on loan, with offers from and as well.

"Elneny received a lot of offers last summer, led by , and , but managed to settle the deal with Arsenal," Nazmy said.

Elneny has made three appearances for Besktas thus far in 2019-20 amid reports that Milan could return with another bid in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Stefano Pioli's side are reportedly concerned that midfielder Franck Kessie could make a move to the Premier League and have targeted Elneny as a potential replacement.

Nazmy would not deny that his client could join Milan, but also insisted that Elneny could return to north London to play for Arsenal again when his loan in expires.

"I can't talk about the renewal of the Milan negotiations to sign Elneny during the next transfer window," Nazmy said.

Article continues below

"(Arsenal manager Unai) Emery didn't ask for [Elneny's] departure from Arsenal because of his performance, but [Elneny] demanded to take a chance to develop his performance and return again.

"It is possible for him to play with Arsenal again and it still remains strong."

Besiktas are off to a surprisingly slow start to the season, currently sittting in 12th position in the Turkish Super Lig with two wins, two draws and three losses from their opening seven games.