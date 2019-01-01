Ellyes Skhiri: Tunisia midfielder joins Cologne from Montpellier
Bundesliga club Cologne have completed the signing of Ellyes Skhiri from French Ligue 1 club Montpellier.
The Tunisia international penned a four-year deal which will keep him at the Müngersdorfer Stadion until 2024.
Skhiri started his career at Montpellier as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become a regular in the team.
During his professional stint at the club, he scored 10 goals in 123 Ligue 1 appearances, including the 37 league matches he played last season.
Welcome to the most beautiful city in Germany, Ellyes #Skhiri! 👋— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) July 29, 2019
The Tunisian international has joined #effzeh from @MontpellierHSC. The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal! 🔴⚪ https://t.co/hwV4tTvvaY
The France-born midfielder was also a member of the Tunisia squad which competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
He was a regular fixture in the Carthage Eagles’ campaign in Egypt, playing every minute of their matches until their 1-0 loss to Nigeria in the third/fourth-place playoff.