'Stuck with me for life' - Ella Toone sends message to Arsenal-bound Alessia Russo after Man Utd release is confirmed

Ella Toone has bid a fond farewell to her now former team-mate and close friend Alessia Russo following her exit from Manchester United.

Russo leaving Man Utd

Close friends with Toone

Toone says goodbye on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo is leaving the club at the end of her contract after talks over a new deal with the Red Devils came to nothing, and Arsenal are currently favourites to secure her signature. She is close friends with United star Toone, who has said an emotional goodbye with a series of photos on her Instagram story.

"Going to miss having you by my side everyday sis," she wrote. "Shared some special moments on the pitch together. I'll be forever proud! Go shine in your next chapter. You're stuck with me for life...my forever friend."

Instagram | ellatoone

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Man Utd waited too long to make a contract offer to Russo, who instead decided to depart and will likely be offered similar terms at Arsenal. There is also interest in her from the USA and France.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUSSO? The forward will want to have her future resolved as soon as possible as she tries to focus on England's World Cup campaign. The Lionesses begin their training camp on June 19.