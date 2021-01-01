Ejaria scores as Reading hold Barnsley

The Anglo-Nigerian bagged his third league goal of the season to help Veljko Paunovic’s men avoid defeat at Oakwell Stadium

Ovie Ejaria found the back of the net as Reading played out a 1-1 draw against Barnsley in Friday’s Championship game.

The 23-year-old was handed a starting role along with his Nigerian compatriot Michael Olise and Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite.

The midfielder impressed in the outing, scoring his third league goal of the 2020-21 campaign which saved his side from defeat and helped them to extend their unbeaten run.

Reading started the encounter impressively and made several efforts to try and open the scoring in the opening 30 minutes.

However, Barnsley defended well, thwarting the Royals’ efforts but could no longer hold them off after the half-hour mark as Ejaria notched home the opener.

The Anglo-Nigerian was set up by Andy Rinomhota in the 34th minute before firing his shot past goalkeeper Bradley Collins.

After the restart, Valerien Ismael’s men made frantic attempts to try to equalize and in the 61st minute, their efforts yielded a result when they were awarded a penalty.

Alex Mowatt was given the responsibility to take the kick and the forward sent goalkeeper Rafael to the wrong side of the net as he levelled matters for his side.

Ejaria featured for the duration of the game, completed one dribble, had 72% successful pass rate and had 47 touches on the ball.

Meite was also on parade for the entirety of the contest while Olise played for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Alfa Semedo, while Ghana international Andy Yiadom featured throughout the match.

Daryl Dike made a second-half appearance for Barnsley following his introduction for Cauley Woodrow, while his teammate and Nigerian compatriot Victor Adeboyejo made way for Carlton Morris in the 46th minute.

With the draw, Reading are sixth on the Championship table after gathering 63 points from 39 games.

Besides his goals, Ejaria has provided five assists in 31 league games, amid other dazzling displays for the Royals this season.

The midfielder will be expected to continue his fine form in front of goal when Reading slug it out against Derby County in their next league game on Monday.

Ejaria teamed up with the Royals permanently from Premier League club Liverpool last summer and has been playing a key role for the Championship side.