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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga clash at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, 13 December 2026.

The teams are neighbours in the table: Frankfurt sit tenth and Hoffenheim ninth. Both are mid-table sides looking to move in different directions.

Frankfurt arrive full of confidence. Three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches point to a settled side under coach Adolf Hütter. They most recently drew 2-2 at Paderborn, having previously recorded convincing wins over Hamburger SV in the league and cup.

Hoffenheim have been less consistent under Christian Ilzer. A 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and a 2-1 victory against Schalke were followed by defeats to Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup. TSG have yet to find consistency.

This season's fixture brings a familiar prospect: the two teams have regularly played out high-scoring encounters in recent seasons. They meet again at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

Find the coverage details, kick-off time and team line-ups below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim?

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, two draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 2-2 at Paderborn on 7 November. Before that, Frankfurt beat Hamburger SV in both the Bundesliga (3-1) and the DFB Cup (3-1 away). Their only defeat in this period was a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Overall, Frankfurt scored nine goals and conceded four in those five matches.

Across their last five competitive matches, Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats. TSG most recently beat Schalke 04 2-1 on 8 November. Their best result was a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, but defeats to Werder Bremen (2-0) and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup take the shine off that record. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six in this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: The tables