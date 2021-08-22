Ehizibue's assist not enough as Cologne fall to Bayern Munich

The Nigeria defender's contributions were not enough to save the Billy Goats from suffering their first loss of the season

Kingsley Ehizibue provided an assist for FC Cologne's second goal in their 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

The 26-year-old played in a cross for Marc Uth to finish, which put the two teams level at 2-2 in the 62nd minute.

The outing at the Allianz Arena was Ehizibue's first start of the season after he came on as an 84th-minute substitute against Hertha Berlin last Saturday.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the hosts five minutes into second half, thanks to an assist from Jamal Musiala.

Shortly thereafter, Serge Gnabry doubled Bayern Munich's lead in the 58th minute but Cologne responded immediately with Anthony Modeste halving the deficit on the hour-mark.

Two minutes later, Uth gave the Billy Goats hope of picking up an away point, after slotting home a cross from Ehizibue.

However, Gnabry dashed such hopes after grabbing his second goal in the encounter in the 71st minute which secured all three points for Bayern Munich.

Ehizibue was in action for the duration but his defensive impact could not save Steffen Baumgart's men.

The Nigeria defender completed the third-most tackles (three) after Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri (seven) and Florian Kainz (five), and he also made the joint-most clearances (five) with Rafael Czichos.

On the other hand, Cameroon captain Eric Choupo-Moting was introduced as a 76th-minute substitute for Gnabry but he could not register a shot and open his league goal account for the season.

Sunday’s result was Cologne's first defeat of the season, after they defeated Kevin-Prince Boateng's Hertha Berlin 3-1 on the opening day.

They dropped to eighth on the Bundesliga standings with three points after two matches while Bayern Munich are fourth with four points after the same number of games - two points behind leaders Wolfsburg.

Ehizibue will be looking to make his second league start when FC Cologne host Bochum at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

The Germany-born right-back is yet to make his debut for the Super Eagles, but he was handed his maiden invitation to Gernot Rohr's team in March 2020 for an Afcon qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, which was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.