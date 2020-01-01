Egypt coach El-Badry denies having a problem with Tarek Hamed

The 60-year-old was quick to stress his choice to feature the midfielder for nine minutes against the Hawks was tactical and not personal

Hossam El-Badry has defended his decision to keep Tarek Hamed on the bench in ’s 1-0 triumph over Togo in Saturday’s qualifier.

After a shaky start to the race to 2022 that saw them record draws against Comoros and , the North Africans were in dire need of a win against Claude Le Roy’s men to revive their diminishing chances of qualifying.

Despite the magnitude of the game, coach El-Badry opted to keep him as a substitute before bringing him for Amr El-Sulya in the 81st minute.



Reports in the media suggest that the 60-year-old took that decision to spite the star owing to their squabble, but the Pharaohs’ boss was quick to dismiss claims he had a problem with the 32-year-old.

“There was never a problem with Tarek Hamed. He is an excellent player just like all of his teammates,” El-Badry told MBC Masr per Kingfut.

Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh’s header was all the seven-time African champions needed to silence the Hawks at the Cairo International Stadium – a result which moved them to the second position in Group G having garnered five points from three games.

Without ’s Mohamed Salah who is currently recovering from Covid-19, they travel to Lome’s Stade de Kegue for their reverse fixture against the West Africans on Tuesday.

Former Tala'ea El-Gaish and Smouha star Hamed is likely to be handed a starter’s role as Amr El-Sulya has been ruled out of the encounter owing to accumulation of yellow cards.

After winning the competition between 2006 and 2010, have struggled to impress in the tournament since then. Despite hosting the 2019 edition, they were kicked out in the Round of 16 by .

The 33rd edition of the biennial tournament was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021, but has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.