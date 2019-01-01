Egypt begin atoning for Afcon failure with Botswana friendly

The Pharaohs will be without star man Mohamed Salah as they play their first match since July

coach Hossam El-Badry says they are hoping to make amends for July’s failed campaign in which they were dumped out of the tournament in the Round of 16 as hosts.

The Pharaohs host Botswana in an international friendly match at the Borg El-Arab Stadium on Monday.

It would be their first match since July’s early Afcon finals exit when they were bundled out by from the tournament they hosted.

They were then under the tutelage Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, who was sacked soon after the disastrous campaign.

New coach El-Badry is aware of the fans’ disappointment and is keen to make-up with Egyptian football fans.

“All Egyptians have been frustrated with the Pharaohs' previous results in the Nations Cup, but our target is to make the Egyptians proud of their national team,” El-Badry was quoted as saying by Al-Ahram.

“The Botswana friendly is important as we are keen to test the players before the start of the Nations Cup qualifiers. The coming period needs a lot of work as we are looking for success.”

face Togo, and Comoros in their bid to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals.

They begin their qualification campaign by hosting Kenya in November in what would be El-Badry’s first competitive match at the helm of the Pharaohs.

“I am so proud to be named Pharaohs’ coach and I will do my best to help the team win on all fronts,” he said.

On Monday against Botswana, they will be without star forward Mohamed Salah who was rested from the squad before picking up a knock in 's previous match.

El-Badry’s has started rebuilding the Pharaohs with a number of new faces in the squad, such as the likes of duo Omar El-Said and Abdallah Gomaa, Talaa El-Geish goalkeeper Mohamed Bassam, Pyramids full-back Ragab Bakar and ’s Hamdi Fathi.