Egbo's KF Tirana lose Albanian Super Cup to 10-man Teuta Durres

Tirona failed to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet having lost to their adversaries on Monday evening

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana failed to win the Albanian Super Cup title following Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Teuta Durres.

Rubin Hebaj’s first half brace were all the Sea Boys needed to defeat the team handled by the former international at the Elbasan Arena, with Jurgen Vrapi’s goal a mere consolation.

Following their elimination from the after losing 1-0 to , the reigning Albanian champions came into the game with the ambition returning to winning ways, albeit, Edi Martini’s men had a different idea.

More teams

Teuta Durres took the lead after 21 minutes through Hebaj who fired the ball into an empty net after

Hebaj gave Teuta Durres the lead after 21 minutes after goalkeeper Ilion Lika fumbled Lorenco Vila’s well-taken free-kick.

The forward doubled his team’s advantage in the 35 minutes. With Lika saving Vila’s penalty following Filip Najdovski’s foul, Hebaj slotted the ball into an empty net before Tirana defenders could clear their backline.

Egbo’s team put up a strong attacking display in the second-half but would have themselves to blame for fluffing several scoring opportunities.

Durres were dealt a major blow in the 66th minute after Renato Arapi was sent off by the referee for a second caution.

However, Tirana reduced their deficit in the 77th minute courtesy of Vrapi who replaced midfielder Winful Cobbinah. He drilled the ball past goalkeeper Stivi Frasheri after receiving a pass from Grent Halili.

That spurred the league champions to serve for the all-important second strike but their attacking forays met a strong resistant from Teuta Durres.

While Cobbinah was in action for 68 minutes, his compatriots Derick Sasraku, Ibrahim Sulley, Isaac Gyamfi and Richard Danso were not listed for the encounter.

Article continues below

Following this defeat, Egbo and his team will continue with their preparations ahead of the new season.

They are guests of KS Kastrioti Kruje in the opening game of 2020-21 campaign on September 12, while Teuta Durres take on KF Skenderbeu at the Niko Dovana Stadium.

47-year-old Egbo played for Tirana during his playing career, before returning to join the club's backroom staff as a goalkeeper coach in 2014 before his appointment as a manager in 2019.