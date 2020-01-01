Egbo's KF Tirana knocked out of Uefa Champions League after Red Star Belgrade loss

The Nigerian manager's hopes of leading the Albanian champions to the group stage were dashed after Tuesday defeat

Ndubuisi Egbo's KF Tirana have been eliminated from the Uefa after suffering a 1-0 loss against on Tuesday.

After shattering three Champions League records last week as the first Nigerian coach to manage a team and win a game in the elite European tournament, Egbo's men bowed out to a 61st-minute goal.

Following a goalless first-half in Tirana, Tomane scored the only goal that separated both teams and sent the Serbian champions to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

's Richmond Boakye was an unused substitute for Red Star Belgrade in the encounter but Gabon's Guelor Kanga and 's Sekou Sanogo were in action for the visitors.

Last Wednesday, Egbo who led KF Tirana to win the Albanian SuperLiga last season made a commanding statement as his side defeated Georgia's Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 in the first qualifying round.

The defeat came as an upset for Egbo who was aiming to qualify the Albanian champions for the Champions League to make a statement.

The 47-year-old manager was a former goalkeeper and he played for the Super Eagles between 1999 and 2002.

He played 12 games for the West African country which include appearances at the 2000 and 2002 tournaments.

Egbo featured for KF Tirana during his playing career, and he returned to join the club's backroom staff as a goalkeeper coach in 2014 before his appointment as a manager in 2019.