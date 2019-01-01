EFL to continue Leeds United 'spygate' investigation

Leeds United continue to await their potential punishment over the 'spygate' row the EFL have confirmed

The English Football League (EFL) is to continue its investigation into Leeds United spying on fellow Championship sides.

After a member of his staff was caught at Derby County's training ground last month, Marcelo Bielsa admitted he has spied on all Leeds' opponents this season.

“I’ve already said that I’m the one responsible,” Bielsa previously said in a previously arrange press conference. “The club are not responsible whatsoever. The person who did it followed my orders.

“Many condemned me saying it was immoral, unethical and violated fair play. Some say it was cheating. The club felt obliged to make public excuses to Derby,” he said at the time.

The EFL, who had last month contacted Leeds for further clarification over the incident, released a statement on Friday night.

"At its meeting on Friday afternoon, the EFL Board (*excluding representatives of the Championship) considered the matter of the incident in the vicinity of Derby County’s training ground on Thursday January 10," the statement read.

"Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, it was determined that there remain a number of areas that require further exploration and clarification and these investigations will take place at the earliest opportunity.

"An update on this matter will be provided following receipt and analysis of those subsequent enquiries and until this point no further comment will be made.”

| Marcelo Bielsa: "What I have done is not illegal. We can discuss it, it's not seen as a good thing, but it's not a violation of the law. I know that not everything that is legal is right to do." — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2019

Leeds have since responded to the statment.

"Leeds United acknowledge the statement made by the EFL this evening regarding an incident at Derby County’s training ground in January," the club said.

"We understand the EFL’s need to request more time to investigate the complaint further and we will continue to cooperate fully as we look to resolve the matter quickly."

Bielsa was widely criticised for his approach to 'spygate' and 11 clubs contacted the EFL over the incident, inlcuding Derby.

At the time their irate manager Frank Lampard believed the club should be disciplined, despite Bielsa's admission.

“It wasn't an apology, it was an admission," Lampard told reporters. "It wasn't peeking over a fence, it was on hands and knees with pliers in hand.

"Now it is about how much the League or FA decide they want to stop what happened going forward – or if they don't. Maybe other clubs will copy it if it is not dealt with.”