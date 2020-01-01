Cavani 'lacking rhythm and confidence' concedes Tuchel amid PSG exit rumours

Speculation is rife over the Uruguay forward's future and the Paris Saint-Germain coach says the striker is lacking confidence

Thomas Tuchel concedes Edinson Cavani has lost confidence this season, but is adamant he wants to keep the striker at .

Cavani, who is struggling with a groin problem, has handed in a transfer request at PSG, whose sporting director Leonardo has confirmed was the subject of a rejected bid from .

Premier League clubs and have also been linked with Cavani, who has been restricted to just nine appearances this term due to injuries and the form of Mauro Icardi.

Tuchel understands Cavani's frustrations but insists the forward is still a key part of his squad.

"For now he is on the bench and lacking game time. He is lacking rhythm and confidence," Tuchel said ahead of Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against .

"[Confidence] is the most important thing, especially for goalscorers, but that's the way it is. In big clubs, there are players with a lot of quality but there is tough competition and it is not easy for him.

"I am aware of it and I understand it completely and I am very happy to see that he is still professional. If someone is injured, we will have a wonderful substitute.

"If he is able to find a rhythm again, we will be able to put him on the pitch and someone else on the bench. But he is lacking it, so it is really difficult to only help during one game.

"We still have this in mind but this is why it would be better for him to be part of the group, but he still has problems with his groin."



Though Tuchel is planning to keep Cavani, he is aware the situation could change before the transfer window shuts.

"I said many times, I love the group, the players, each of them. We don't want to lose a player but sometimes it can happen," Tuchel said.

"This is the reality. I still feel the same way, maybe nothing will happen, so I am quiet. Edinson is one of our players and I am happy with that.

"If things have to change, we will adapt. Now, he is here and part of my dressing room. If things change we will think about it later.

"We need to wait a few days until he is fit again. Then he will have to fight to find a spot on the team and during the season it is not easy. He has been injured too many times but it is not his fault, nor was it our fault.

"He's had to do too many individual sessions and this is why he is lacking confidence, he is not playing enough or scoring enough but we can't think about it too much because he is injured."