Eberechi Eze: Nigerian wonderkid shines despite QPR loss to Charlton Athletic

The Anglo-Nigerian was one of the stand-out players for Mark Warburton’s men in their defeat at the Valley

Eberechi Eze delivered an impressive performance although his efforts were not enough to save Queens Park from a 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic in Saturday’s Championship game.

The midfielder’s stock has continued to rise and at the Valley, he again delivered an eye-catching display after he was afforded his 28th league start and 31st appearance in the English second tier this season.

The 21-year-old played on the left-wing for while his companion Bright Osayi-Samuel was deployed on the right-wing.

QPR’s six-game unbeaten run was halted last weekend by Barnsley and manager Mark Warburton made frantic effort to ensure his side bounced back to winning ways but it was not to be as Charlton secured all three points at the Valley.

Darren Pratley scored the only goal of the encounter in the 12th minutes after he was set up by Josh Cullen.

Every effort from Rangers to level proceedings was frustrated by Lee Bowyer’s men as Charlton held their nerve to secure a home win.

Eze, who has become the toast of the Championship fans with his dazzling skills, had an 88% successful pass rate, struck two shots and completed two dribbles in the game.

The midfielder featured for the entirety of the contest and has now played 40 matches in this campaign for QPR across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

His compatriot Osayi-Samuel played for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Nigerian forward Aramide Oteh.

Olamide Shodipo was introduced for Ilias Chair on the hour mark while Charlton’s Chuks Aneke replaced Tomer Hemed, and Adedeji Oshilaja made way for Ben Purrington.

With the result, QPR are 13th on the league table with 50 points from 39 games while the victory steered Charlton clear of the relegation zone as they moved to 17th position with 45 points from the same number of matches.

Eze, who has long been a target for the Super Eagles, will hope to continue his impressive performances along with Osayi-Samuel in their next league outing.

QPR will take on fourth-placed at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on June 30 and will look to return to winning ways in the match.