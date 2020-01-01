East Bengal’s Robbie Fowler - We want to score goals and that will come

The East Bengal coach is hopeful that the Jamshedpur game will be the beginning of a positive journey for the club in ISL…

After three back-to-back defeats, will hope to turn things around in their fourth game of the season as they face in the (ISL) on Thursday.

Coach Robbie Fowler acknowledged that they have a tough job at hand but he is hopeful of getting a positive result against the Men of Steel.

“Like every other game, they are all tough. What I have seen here is most teams can beat anyone in this league. We know it is a tough game, (but) it is a game that we can go and try and prove where we are going. We haven’t been too bad in terms of performances but the results have gone against us.

“They just had a great result and so anytime when you are a football player and you come on the back of a great result you can’t wait for the next game to start. We know it is a difficult game but all games are difficult. We will go there with the belief to get a result and they will do the same so it has all the makings of a good game.”

The East Bengal manager spoke highly about his counterpart Owen Coyle and termed him as an 'absolute winner'.

“I have known Owen (Coyle) for many years. I know he has managed for years and I have played against him. I know he is an absolute winner in terms of what he wants and what he wants to do. He has got that correct attitude.

“His team is on the back of a tremendous result. We go into the game and we look at it as a tough game. His team will be high on confidence and we are the underdogs as we have been in all the games. But sometimes underdogs do well and hopefully, this will be the start of our journey.”

The Kolkata club is yet to score a goal in their first three matches of the season but Fowler is not too worried about his strikers’ performance and pointed out that the good thing about his team is that they are creating chances.

“Whenever a striker is not scoring goal everyone thinks that he is not having enough confidence but it is not like that always. We need other people as well to score goals. I would have been more worried if we were not creating chances. We are a team who like to play football and that is evident. We have an identity, a philosophy and we won’t change that because that is what we are all about.

“Strikers go through such phases in their careers where they don’t score goals and that is okay. It is not ideal but again we are creating chances. If you are a striker and not getting chances then that is a time to worry. We are getting chances and so that is not something we should get worried too much about. We want to score goals and that will come. There have been some decisions that have gone against us like penalties. There were various instances in games where we could have got more out of it," signed off the tactician.