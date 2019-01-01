East Bengal assistant coach Josep Ferre 'very excited' to start the new season

East Bengal's Spanish physical trainer Carlos Nodar is happy with the players’ fitness after first day of training…

began their pre-season training for the upcoming 2019-20 season on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium practice ground.

Head coach Alejandro Menendez is yet to arrive in Kolkata but his new assistant coach Josep Ferre Ybarz, along with physical trainer Carlos Nodar, began training.

Among the attendees at training today, Spanish winger Jaime Santos Colado was the only foreigner, who has been signed for the first team, present on the first day. Spanish defenders Borja Fernandes and Martin Crespi and midfielder Kassim Aidara will join the squad soon.

Young Goan striker Ronaldo Oliveira who is on trial with the Red and Golds was also present on the first day. His trial will officially begin once the head coach arrives.

Speaking about the new challenge at hand, Spaniard Josep Ferre said, “It is really nice, I am very excited to see all the fans coming here and giving us this warm welcome to all of us. Very happy and excited to start the season.

The Spaniard spoke highly about coach Alejandro Menendez and mentioned that he is looking forward to working with him again. Ferre had previously worked as an understudy to Menendez at ’s Buriram United.

“Alejandro is a top coach. He has very good knowledge and understanding of the game. He has a full direction of everything during the game. For me it is a privilege to work with him again,” said the assistant.

Physical trainer Carlos Nodar who had done wonders for the team’s fitness last season was satisfied to see the condition of the players on the first day.

He said, “This is the first day and it seems the players have been responsible and have taken care of themselves. We have to wait for the tests to check the real condition of the players but at present, they look good. “

New recruit Boithang Haokip, who joined the club this season from , said, “It is great to be here, the weather is a bit hot but I am trying to adjust to the conditions as soon as possible. It was my dream to come here in Kolkata and play for East Bengal. I want to do something for the club and for myself this season.”

When asked if he has any regrets about leaving the (ISL), he said, “I don’t have any regrets. To me, it does not matter whether I play or ISL. I will give my 100% for East Bengal.”