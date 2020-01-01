East Bengal’s Mario Rivera - All matches are important for us

The East Bengal boss is hoping to pick up a win against Gokulam Kerala…

Revenge will be on ’s mind when they take on FC in their 15th match of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

The Red and Golds had succumbed to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat when Gokulam visited them back in January.

Alejandro Menendez was in charge of East Bengal then and it was after that defeat that the Spanish coach had submitted his resignation to the club.

New coach Mario Rivera suggested that they have prepared well to pick up a win from Kozhikode but also remained cautious ahead of facing a strong Gokulam side.

“In the last match, I wasn’t here but we have prepared to win. Gokulam Kerala are a strong team. They are always a competitive team, they have very good foreigners who have played many years in the I-League and they know the league well. It will be a very tough match for us.”

The Spanish coach mentioned that every single match from now on is extremely crucial as all the teams are very close to each other on the points table. He also suggested that he is going match-by-match and the upcoming game against Gokulam is the most important game for them.

“For us all matches are important. Now many teams are very close to each other on the points table so every match is crucial. We are always focused on the next game and our next game is against Gokulam Kerala and it is the most important match for us.”