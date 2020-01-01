East Bengal’s Alejandro Menendez - I am not thinking about the league table

The Red and Golds’ boss suggested that Churchill Brothers will bounce back strongly after their defeat to Indian Arrows…

leaders are back in action in the New Year as they take on in Goa in what will be their fifth league game. The Kolkata giants are yet to suffer a defeat this season and a win over Churchill would further extend their lead at the top.

Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez stated that his side are keen to play a good brand of football and that Churchill will look to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against .

“We come here with a lot of confidence. We have come here after winning matches. We know that tomorrow is a very big game and we have, of course, come here to win.”

“I expect us to have the same level as in the previous games. We want to play good football. As I said before, I want to win. I know it is going to be a tough game. The opposition will try to come back from their defeat in the last game."

Menendez suggested that the Goan side will be keen to make amends after their defeat on home soil last week.

“I am sure after the last game they will come back stronger with more effort. But I believe we will compete. We are used to playing tough games and I know tomorrow will not be an easy game. We are ready for that.”

Although the Red and Golds ended 2019 at the top of the I-League table, their coach refused to pay attention to the league position of his side.

“I think to be on the top of the table is not relevant at this point in the league. We compete well and we train hard. We are playing good football and we are scoring goals. So these are the things which make me proud of the team. I am not thinking about the table.”