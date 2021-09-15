Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC down eight-man Kerala Blasters

The Blues top Group C of the Durand Cup 2021 after their tournament opener...

Bengaluru FC made a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign as they defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Namgyal Bhutia (45') and Leon Augustine (71') were on the scoresheet while RV Hormipam, Sandeep Singh and Denechandra Meitei saw red in the all Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

After Sivasakthi Narayanan shot straight at Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes, it was his opposite number in Lara Sharma to deny VS Sreekuttan on the other side with a fine save at his near post in the 33rd minute. Lara went on to keep out an Adrian Luna free-kick before Bengaluru went ahead just before half-time.

From a foul won by Akashdeep Singh at the edge of the box, Namgyal Bhutia's curling free-kick was out of Gomes' range.

It got worse for Kerala in the second half, with a goal and a man down, as RV Hormipam earned his second booking of the evening for his rash challenge on Sivasakthi minutes post the hour mark. Soon after, from a Harmanpreet Singh cross, Augustine was at hand to double his side's lead.

Sandeep and Denechandra followed their way into the books and off the pitch while Bengaluru enjoyed keeping the ball and the three points.

Bengaluru take on Delhi FC and Indian Navy on September 18 and 21 respectively, with Kerala Blasters' final group game against Delhi on September 21.