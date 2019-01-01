Duke scores 21 seconds into Wanderers debut

Talk about a fast start...

His side may have been trailing 5-0 to Newcastle Jets when he made his Western Sydney Wanderers debut, but that didn't stop Mitchell Duke from making a very quick impact.

Just 21 seconds after replacing Roly Bonevacia in the 69th minute, Duke darted onto a corner at the near post to send a flying header past Glen Moss and into the back of the net.

Duke had only arrived in Western Sydney last week after four years in Japan with Shimizu S-Pulse where he scored just three times.

It made it a moment to savour for the player and Wanderers fans alike during an otherwise forgettable night for the club at ANZ Stadium.

Western Sydney falling to yet another defeat at the venue as their season goes from bad to worse.

"It's disappointing...it's a bit humiliating," Duke told Fox Sports after the game.

"Difficult for me to come on in that position. Hopefully I can help turn it around."

Though a bitter defeat for the Wanderers, the 5-1 win keeps Newcastle Jets' faint finals hopes alive with the club now eight points behind sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix.