'Drink water!' - Ronaldo shuns soda sponsor with unexpected health advice in Euro 2020 press conference

The Portugal superstar was dead serious in his disdain for the sugary beverage - likely to the dismay of tournament organisers

Cristiano Ronaldo removed two soda bottles from the table in front of him at his pre-match Euro 2020 press conference on Monday before holding up a bottle of water to the room and declaring people should drink water instead.

Then, for dramatic effect, he rolled his eyes and said with borderline disgust, "Coca-Cola".

The brand is an official sponsor of the tournament, but clearly, Ronaldo is not a believer in the health downsides relative to water.

What happened

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

Portugal's Euro 2020 fixtures

Portugal begins their play in Group F on Tuesday against Hungary before facing Germany on Saturday and France next Wednesday.

