Dortmund not giving up on Reus return this season, says Favre

The BVB skipper has been out of action since February with a groin complaint and his boss has confirmed he still has not returned to training

coach Lucien Favre is not giving up on Marco Reus playing again this season despite reports claiming his 2019-20 campaign is already over.

Reus suffered a groin injury during a DFB-Pokal match in February, and although he was only thought to be facing a month out, the 30-year-old still has not been able to return to full training.

It was reported earlier in the week that Reus will definitely miss next Tuesday's Klassiker against , and an absence until the end of the season is likely.

Favre, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to , refused to openly confirm or contradict those claims, though he did appear hopeful that Reus would be able to feature again this term as Dortmund challenge Bayern for the title.

"He hasn't trained with the team yet," Favre told reporters.

"We hope that he will come back as soon as possible and can help us until the end of the season."

There was positive news with respect to Emre Can and Giovanni Reyna. The midfield pair missed the 4-0 win over as Dortmund resumed their season last Saturday, and they are due to be involved in team training on Friday.

Dortmund have had to contend with numerous injuries of late, with Axel Witsel still out with a muscular problem and Dan-Axel Zagadou set for a long absence due to a knee ligament injury, but Favre feels such issues were to be expected following the coronavirus-enforced pause.

"We trained first in groups of two, then in groups of four. There is a certain danger," he said. "We all did not train normally and then had to train properly four or five days before a championship game, duels. This is not a big surprise for me."

Dortmund's demolition of Rivierderby opponents Schalke meant the North Rhine-Westphalia side kept pace with pace Bundesliga leaders Bayern ahead of next week's Klassiker, with the latter also having picked up a win in a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Favre's outfit remain just four points behind the reigning champions with eight matches left to play in the German top tier.